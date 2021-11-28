Days of Our Lives Round Table: The Best Salem Thanksgiving!

Sami tried to find someone who would care she was abducted, Johnny and Chanel took their relationship to the next level, while the Devil caused one of the most chaotic Thanksgivings in Salem history.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Matt4Days from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate Sami's phone call to Marlena, who they are thankful for in Salem, and their favorite Thanksgiving moments!

Sami called Marlena, asking for help. What did you think of Marlena's reaction, and do you hope we see Sami again soon?

Matt4Days: I absolutely hope to see Sami again! I think Marlena's reaction was as normal as it could be under bizarre circumstances.

What I don't understand is why Sami wouldn't have called EJ, Roman, or Rafe for help before she called Marlena.

Jack: Marlena's reaction was ridiculous. It was hard to tell if she was really getting a "reprieve" from the Devil (what?) or if she was still half the Devil.

Sami should have called someone who could help, like Rafe. Even if Marlena wasn't possessed, what could she have done? And yes, I'm excited that Sami is back and hope we find out soon what happened to her.

Christine: So, Sami calls her mother to say she's been abducted and held captive for months, and Marlena's reaction is to tell her that other people have problems too. LOL!

Susan Banks was willing to die for EJ, but Sami could barely get her mother's attention. That's kind of sad, but it also explains some of Sami's personality.

Do you think Marlena will actually lose her medical license when all of this is over? Do you want that to happen?

Matt4Days: I don't think she will lose her license, especially now that most of Salem knows that she is possessed. I don't think she should lose her license either.

Jack: I think she will temporarily, but it will probably be reinstated once it's revealed that she wasn't in control of herself.

I'm more interested in banishing the Devil for once and for all, and then we'll see what mess Marlena needs to clean up.

Christine: I hope she does because it would make an excellent aftermath story to the possession.

How do you explain to the medical board that you broke doctor/patient confidentiality because you were possessed by the Devil?

At the very least, they'd have to demand that Marlena be evaluated by another psychiatrist, which could turn into its own entertaining storyline.

Johnny and Chanel took their relationship to the next level. Are you a fan of this couple?

Matt4Days: I do like Johnny and Chanel as a couple. I like that they took time before sleeping together, but I think the trip to Italy was a goofy idea. Especially with all of the momentum around Johnny's film and her new business. It was a reminder that they are really still kids.

Jack: I love this couple. They remind me a lot of JJ and Paige. I hope that Chanel has stuck to her original insistence on using protection, though. We don't need her to come back from Italy expecting a baby!

Christine: These two are adorable together. I love that they took a little time to get to know one another before ending up in bed.

Johnny and Chanel are both figuring out who they are and finding their way, and I'm enjoying watching them go on this journey.

What do you think of Anna playing Kristen and EJ playing John in Johnny's movie?

Matt4Days: I thought the whole conversation between Anna, EJ, and Tony was odd. It was creepy, and I'm glad Steve interrupted it before Anna got more descriptive.

Jack: This whole movie story is silly. I wish EJ would stop gloating about how he gets to have sex with other people's wives. As Anna said, it's acting. It's not real sex.

Christine: Eww. That was such an awkward conversation. First, I love Anna, but she's too old to play a 30-something Kristen.

And I really couldn't read what Tony was thinking about his brother sharing love scenes with his wife. It made me grateful that Steve ended up at the door with Susan.

What disappointed you about this Thanksgiving in Salem?

Matt4Days: I think I was most disappointed that we never got to see the Roman and Kate hosted get-together that we heard so much about all week.

And I would have liked to have seen Lani and Olivia talk over their dinner.

And I wondered if Jack, Abigail, and Chad weren't at the Horton house or the Dimera house - where were they?

And what about poor Abe, where was he on Turkey day?

Jack: It was so tiny! I know that between budget concerns and COVID restrictions, they can't have a lot of people, but it seemed like such a waste to use that Horton dining room set for just Julie, Doug, Shawn, Kayla, and Belle. Where were Jack and Abby? It's their house too.

In years past, we might have gotten several Thanksgiving celebrations at different houses, but this time we just got the one, and that was mostly so that MarDevil could walk in and try to cause trouble.

I'd have loved to have seen Thanksgiving at the Brady Pub instead of people hanging out outside the Pub and then either not be seen again or go do something else.

Christine: I was hoping we'd get to see Tripp, Allie, and Henry pop in and out of several Thanksgiving meals, witness the chaos at each one and then move on. That could have been a lot of fun.

Anna with an ax, Susan stabbed herself, Doug was released from Bayview, the MarDevil was uncovered, and more! Which storyline or event are you most thankful for this week in Salem?

Matt4Days: I'm glad the possession has been exposed just to hopefully see it start winding down. I am also glad Doug and Julie have been reunited. I loved their scenes this week.

I think any fan of the show felt like Kayla did, as she watched them with tears in her eyes. I'm also thankful that Paulina owned her actions, didn't play the victim card, and treated Chanel respectfully.

Jack: I'm thankful that Doug is home from Bayview! Finally! Julie's uncertainty about whether he would get better and determination to keep him at home was perfect too.

I was also thankful for Chanel and Paulina's heart-to-heart and that EJ showed a softer side with Susan.

Christine: There was so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving in Salem! Julie singing "Always" to Doug was the most special moment of the hour.

The Devil showing itself to everyone and trashing the Horton Thanksgiving was memorable.

Susan stabbing herself to save EJ was both shocking and poignant. And who will forget Anna wielding an ax to save John!

This was one of the most memorable holidays that Salem has had in a long time.

Which current character are you most thankful for in Salem?

Matt4Days: I know this will not be a popular comment- but I have never been a Steve fan. I've watched my whole life, and I've really never been overly excited when he is on the canvas.

But- I will say, I have really grown to appreciate him a lot these last few weeks. I'm thankful for the way he never gave up and pieced things together enough to track down John and Susan.

Jack: My all-time favorite character is not in Salem right now, but Johnny reminds me of him, so I'm thankful for that. I am always glad to see Julie and Doug as well.

And I may be in the minority here, but I like Paulina a lot and wish others would be more fair to her with this whole paternity mess.

Christine: I know not everyone will agree, but I'm most thankful for the new EJ. He's really added some snarky fun to the show, and I'm enjoying everything from his riling up his brother to his wooing Nicole, bashing Rafe, and then his incredibly sweet moment with Susan.

EJ has become the Salem gift that keeps on giving, and I just want more.

