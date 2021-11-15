Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 11-15-21: Another Wedding Disaster

If you thought the Devil story was wild already, think again.

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-15-21, Eileen Davison again guest stars as the Devil uses Kristen's original form to seduce John!

The Devil will again possess Marlena, too, leading to a disaster during Abe and Paulina's wedding when Paulina's secret comes out.

The spoiler video includes clips of the Devil taking off John's belt as well as moving seductively.

I'm not thrilled with this. Days of Our Lives continually puts men in non-consensual situations and calls it cheating.

This doesn't look much different. The Devil has John tied up, has taken the form of a woman other than Marlena, and is more or less undressing him, at least according to the spoiler clip.

The Devil taking Kristen's original form instead of her current form is an interesting twist, though.

The Devil is also going to make a mess of Abe and Paulina's wedding. Who DIDN'T see that one coming?

Paulina's been making guilty faces for weeks, while Abe again feels like something is off about her, and she has been terrified of Marlena officiating their wedding.

If Marlena weren't possessed, Paulina's fears would be unfounded, but this particular Devil doesn't mind going into the church if it means causing chaos. And with spoilers saying Lani is going to be devastated by this reveal, it seems MarDevil will delight in announcing that Lani isn't Abe's daughter during the ceremony.

The wedding and the possession are the two biggest stories on Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-15-21, but there's plenty more going on for those who dislike these stories. Please scroll down and check out all our spoiler photos!

The Devil tries to corrupt John and Marlena's love.

Ugh.

The Devil is evil, so of course, it'll try to rape John. Not that the real Kristen hasn't done similar things (remember the "seduction" of Father Eric?).

I'm curious whether John will react to Kristen taking a different form than usual, though. After all, Stacy Haiduk's version of Kristen is down the road at the cop shop.

Kristen drops a bombshell on Gwen.

I wish Gwen would learn her lesson already. The woman is constantly getting blackmailed because she's always lying about something!

Kristen's big news is that Sarah is trapped on an island. She wants Gwen to bust her out of jail in exchange for her silence.

How many times are we going to do this? Kristen is always busting out, and we already did this same story with Jennifer/Eric/Nicole.

Xander enlists Maggie's help.

I wonder what Xander wants Maggie's help with.

Does he already know that Sarah is stuck on an island? Maggie would undoubtedly want her daughter back too.

Or does he think she can talk some sense into Jack about forgiving Gwen?

Abe and Paulina's wedding grinds to a halt.

Of course, it does.

This wasn't ever going to end differently than this.

That's a shame. I want one real wedding, besides that Justin/Bonnie nonsense, which wasn't romantic either.

Chanel tells Johnny she's not attending her mother's wedding.

Chanel's immaturity will allow her to skip the drama.

Of course, there's no reason to throw a tantrum over not being chosen as maid of honor.

What happened to Chanel walking Paulina down the aisle, anyway?

Lani receives devastating news.

I've been waiting five years for a reveal like this. It never made sense that Abe accepted Lani as his daughter without a DNA test.

For Lani, though, it's heartbreaking because she's idolized Abe and thought of him as her father for her entire life.

She shouldn't blame Paulina, though. Tamara and Olivia were the ones who decided that Lani should never know who her birth mother was and that Paulina shouldn't even have anything to do with her.

Kate has a change of heart.

Could Kate finally be opening her heart to Roman?

I hope so, but what changes her mind?

Maybe Philip's declaration that he won't go to the dark side as his mother does and that he loves Chloe will do it. But that would be ironic, considering Philip has gone into Incredible Hulk mode over yet another misunderstanding about Chloe and Brady.

John and Susan try to escape the crypt.

Good. Let's hope they succeed.

If not, help is on the way since Steve is already suspicious of Marlena's claim that John is away on business.

Either way, let's get this part of the story over with. We've had more than enough of John tied up in that crypt, thanks.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What are you looking forward to during Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-15-21?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know.

Looking to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV weeknights after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.