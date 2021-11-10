Downton Abbey 2 Teaser Trailer: Welcome Back to the 1920s!

Downton Abbey: A New Era

"We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas," reads the social media post from Focus Features when the movie was confirmed.

The original movie cast included Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Nathalie Baye, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, and Dominic West are the new additions.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said Gareth Neame.

"There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski when the movie was picked up.

While the new movie was initially set for late 2021, it has been delayed due to production being scuttled due to the pandemic.

But we do have a premiere date.

The movie is set to premiere globally on March 18, 2022, so the whole world will be getting this one at the same time.

Gone are the days of the series premiering months earlier in other countries.

It will be nice to see how this new movie plays out, and whether it will bring about closing the franchise.

If the movies continue to make money, they could continue for years, but there will be a big question mark hanging over whether the movie will be as big as its first one.

Check out the teaser below!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.