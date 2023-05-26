Downton Abbey Season 7: Actually Happening?!

Are you ready to return to Downton Abbey?

According to a recent report from Daily Mail, a seventh season of the beloved British drama is in the works.

The outlet reports that Carnival Films, the production company behind the series, is casting for a potential small-screen return for the show.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech attend the "Downton Abbey" World Premiere

The hope is to bring back some of the big names the show attracted during its six-season run.

"There is a plan which is in development, and there is a lot of excitement about," a source told the publication.

Bates Behind Bars - Downton Abbey

"There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton."

"It became a British institution, and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

The source elaborated: "There is huge excitement around this project."

"It was a Sunday night favorite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

Tom the Agent - Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey kicked off in 2010 and blossomed into one of the most-watched drama series in the U.K.

It concluded its impressive run with a special episode in 2015, but the enthusiasm from fans for more from the Crawleys led to two big-screen movie adaptations.

The first movie debuted in cinemas in 2019 and secured around $200 million at the box office.

A sequel followed in April 2022, but it failed to reach the heights of its predecessor, reaching just under $93 million.

Hugh Bonneville attends the "Downton Abbey" World Premiere

The lower-than-expected numbers could be thanks to the pandemic.

Downton Abbey attracted an impressive cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Ed Speelers, and Joanne Froggatt.

It's hard to imagine more projects not materializing set in the Downton universe, but many cast members have moved on to new projects.

We're sure many people would tune into a new series, but it might struggle to bring back the names fans want to see more of.

Hugh Bonneville poses during IMDb exclusive portrait session at Park Lane Hotel in New York City.

Bonneville, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, hinted last summer that any potential comeback would be a reboot.

"I suspect, if there is [a new series], it would be a reboot. An origin story or something like that," the star told The Hollywood Reporter of rumors of a TV comeback.

He noted that "there's clearly an appetite for these sorts of shows."

"Bridgerton has been a magnificent success," he continued.

Hugh Bonneville attends "Downton Abbey" series season six premiere at Millenium Hotel

"So if you can capture the younger generation to enjoy people in frocks, then go for it."

Bonneville stated that it is "immensely unlikely" the original cast would return for future projects.

"It's seven years since we did the TV show. Returning as we did for those two films was really lovely, but I think there'll be a whole new generation like Star Wars spinning off all over the place," he shared with the outlet.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Downton Abbey Quotes

Edith: Now you're happy again, you'll be nicer... for a while.
Mary: If that's what you feel, then why are you here?
Edith: Because, in the end, you're my sister and one day, only we will remember Sybil... or Mama or Papa or Matthew or Michael or Granny or Carson or any of the others who have peopled our youth... until, at last, our shared memories will mean more than our mutual dislike.

Cora: Sybil's pregnant!
Robert: I see. So that's it then. No return. She's crossed the Rubicon.

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Photos

Michelle Dockery on A New Era - Downton Abbey
Downton Collage - Downton Abbey
Downstairs - Downton Abbey
Robert and Carson - Downton Abbey
Thomas in Love? - Downton Abbey
Molesley & Baxter - Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Videos

Downton Abbey Movie Unveils Royal Trailer
Downton Abbey Movie Unveils Royal Trailer
Downton Abbey Movie: First Footage!
Downton Abbey Movie: First Footage!
Downton Abbey Season 6 First Look: How Will It End?
Downton Abbey Season 6 First Look: How Will It End?
