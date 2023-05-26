Downton Abbey Season 7: Actually Happening?!

Are you ready to return to Downton Abbey?

According to a recent report from Daily Mail, a seventh season of the beloved British drama is in the works.

The outlet reports that Carnival Films, the production company behind the series, is casting for a potential small-screen return for the show.

The hope is to bring back some of the big names the show attracted during its six-season run.

"There is a plan which is in development, and there is a lot of excitement about," a source told the publication.

"There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton."

"It became a British institution, and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

The source elaborated: "There is huge excitement around this project."

"It was a Sunday night favorite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

Downton Abbey kicked off in 2010 and blossomed into one of the most-watched drama series in the U.K.

It concluded its impressive run with a special episode in 2015, but the enthusiasm from fans for more from the Crawleys led to two big-screen movie adaptations.

The first movie debuted in cinemas in 2019 and secured around $200 million at the box office.

A sequel followed in April 2022, but it failed to reach the heights of its predecessor, reaching just under $93 million.

The lower-than-expected numbers could be thanks to the pandemic.

Downton Abbey attracted an impressive cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Ed Speelers, and Joanne Froggatt.

It's hard to imagine more projects not materializing set in the Downton universe, but many cast members have moved on to new projects.

We're sure many people would tune into a new series, but it might struggle to bring back the names fans want to see more of.

Bonneville, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, hinted last summer that any potential comeback would be a reboot.

"I suspect, if there is [a new series], it would be a reboot. An origin story or something like that," the star told The Hollywood Reporter of rumors of a TV comeback.

He noted that "there's clearly an appetite for these sorts of shows."

"Bridgerton has been a magnificent success," he continued.

"So if you can capture the younger generation to enjoy people in frocks, then go for it."

Bonneville stated that it is "immensely unlikely" the original cast would return for future projects.

"It's seven years since we did the TV show. Returning as we did for those two films was really lovely, but I think there'll be a whole new generation like Star Wars spinning off all over the place," he shared with the outlet.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.