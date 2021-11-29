Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale Spoilers: Gasp! Holiday-Themed Episode Promises Happier Times

Grey's Anatomy has been deeply rooted in drama and big twists since its debut in 2005.

We've had plane crashes, bombs in the hospital, stabbings, and everything you'd expect from a primetime soap set in a hospital.

Well, the powers that be seem to be doing quite the opposite with the forthcoming fall finale.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, airing December 16 on ABC, is titled "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear."

"The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery," reads the official logline for the episode.

When you consider the twists and turns that have been thrown our way on previous fall and season finales, it does sound like a tame installment to say goodbye to the year.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 has largely focused on more uplifting storylines after Grey's Anatomy Season 17 spent the whole season with COVID-19 at the forefront.

The doctors desperately tried to save their patients and their colleagues, all while trying to keep it together during one of the most harrowing times of their careers.

We also said goodbye to Andrew DeLuca after he was stabbed while chasing traffickers. It was a turbulent season, for sure.

It wouldn't be Grey's Anatomy without an episode-ending twist that shakes things up, but for now, it looks like the series will be saying goodbye to 2021 on an uplifting note.

With Meredith in Minnesota and working on the next stage of their project, that could give us a cliffhanger.

Then there's the relationship with Mer and Nick.

Nick's return was a shocker. Could Nick head back to Seattle with Mer for the holidays?

There are so many possibilities.

Amelia and Link's relationship has been on thin ice of late, but could they find their way back to one another? The description hints at much, but time will tell.

Before we get to the holiday episode, Grey's Anatomy airs a new episode on December 9.

"Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong," reads the logline for the penultimate episode of the year.

"Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared."

What are your thoughts on a potential happy episode to close out the year?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.