Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 Boss Reacts to Big Death: "I Am Heartbroken"

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossed over once again this week, and by the end of the two-hour extravaganza, one character was dead.

Dean Miller (played by Okieriete Onaodowan) died after being caught up in an explosion while evacuating citizens from a building.

“It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay, and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan shared in a statement to Deadline.

“I am grateful I got to work with the most loving, kind, and dedicated crew in network TV. And most importantly, thanks to the fans for showing Dean so much love."

"I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!”

The same outlet also revealed the actor was leaving the show of his own volition after approaching producers with a request to depart.

Vernoff was upset about the star leaving but knew the series had to craft a compelling goodbye.

“I am a better artist and human for having had the opportunity to work with Okieriete Onaodowan. I am heartbroken by the loss of Dean Miller and that I no longer get to write for Oak,” Vernoff said in a statement.

“Oak has an expansive spirit and was ready for and craving new artistic horizons —and I truly can’t wait to see what he does next. It will be powerful, it will be deep, and it will be courageous because Oak is all of those things.”

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the franchise, shared a photo of herself with the actor alongside the following caption:

What a pleasure it has been to go from watching you grace the Broadway stage to witnessing Dean in action on screen. Wishing you the very best!

The shocking development will be remembered by fans of Station 19 for years to come, but it's nice to know the actor wanted out.

It makes it easier to digest.

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy continue Thursdays on ABC.

Check out a tribute for Dean below.

