TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips, NCIS: Hawai'i Goes Low

The ratings for Monday are in, and while many shows dipped, some of them held steady.

9-1-1 on FOX managed 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, down a tenth to a season low.

The show remains one of the highest-rated scripted dramas on broadcast, so a renewal is a sure thing at this stage.

The Big Leap, which is not getting a backorder, managed 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The show is steady as a rock, but it is losing too much of its lead-in to continue.

FOX is airing 9-1-1: Lone Star with The Cleaning Lady on the night in January.

The Voice (5.9 million viewers/0.7 rating) dipped to season lows, while an airing of Peacock's The Lost Symbol managed 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

This is a decent number for the show, but this will be the only episode airing on NBC. The aim was to get people to tune in on the NBCU-owned streaming service.

Dancing With the Stars secured 4.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- steady as a rock.

A special preview of the CMAs followed with 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

CBS had a mostly steady night with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and NCIS on par with their recent numbers.

NCIS: Hawai;i (5 million/0.4 rating), meanwhile, slipped to match its series low.

The CW's All American (570k viewers/0.2 rating) and 4400 (360k viewers/0.1 rating) were steady, with the latter on par with the numbers the canceled Republic of Sarah pulled in.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.