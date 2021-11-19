TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Flounders, Young Sheldon Leads Non-NFL Fare

ABC's Grey's Anatomy is a shell of its former self.

The series that has managed to remain a force in the ratings for almost two decades is starting to falter.

The medical drama had 4.01 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

The TV landscape has changed, but the veteran drama might be ending sooner rather than later.

Station 19 aired beforehand and managed 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- on par with recent ratings.

Big Sky followed Grey's at 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series is not the force many expected it to be on this higher-viewed night.

Still, it performs well on DVR, so should get an order for another season.

Walker inched up for The CW in total viewers (850,000/0.1 rating).

Legacies followed at 390,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down considerably vs. last week.

NBC's sole original on the night was The Blacklist which managed 2.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The show may be showing its age but NBC always seems to find a way to keep it around.

Young Sheldon held steady with 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

United States of Al followed with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, rising a bit week-to-week.

Ghosts (5.2 million/0.5 rating) and B Positive (3.9 million/0.4 rating) were steady in both metrics on the night.

Thursday Night Football had 8.1 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in the demo.

