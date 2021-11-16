TV Ratings: Yellowstone Dips, Mayor of Kingstown Solid

Yellowstone remains one of the biggest shows on TV.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 managed 7.49 million total viewers and a 1.48 demo rating in live+ same day metrics.

Last week, Yellowstone returned at 8.38 million viewers and a 1.62 rating for its first hour, and 7.84 million viewers and a 1.49 rating.

While the show is down, the numbers make sense. The anticipation leading into the premiere was off the charts because of the cliffhangers at the close of Yellowstone Season 3.

What's more, Yellowstone is way up from the third episode of last season, which managed 3.73 million viewers and a 0.70 rating.

The show is on another level at the moment, and when you consider that the DVR ratings sent the premiere numbers to almost 15 million viewers, well, it tells you that Yellowstone is a hit you don't see on TV these days.

The premiere of Taylor Sheridan's new drama Mayor of Kingstown followed with 2.59 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the demo.

“Mayor of Kingstown is the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since its rebrand and the #1 new scripted cable premiere since Yellowstone in 2018,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group said in a statement.

“More importantly, it’s already outpacing Yellowstone in key demos (p18-49 and p25-54) which is why we’re confident our franchise strategy is working and Mayor of Kingstown will continue to thrive after it moves exclusively to Paramount+ on November 28th.”

Yes, that's right, Mayor of Kingstown will be leaving Paramount Network behind later this month when it moves to Paramount+ as an original series.

The cable ratings on Sunday also found Dexter: New Blood slipping in its linear telecast to 560,000 viewers, but the series broke a record last week for streaming numbers, so we'll reserve judgement on that until those numbers come out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was at 1.88 million viewers and a 0.40 rating -- the series continues to be down vs. its most recent season, but the erosion could be attributed to episodes launching on Discovery+.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City spiked to a series high in total viewers with 823,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating.

Jen Shah's arrest is playing out on the show right now.

