Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did Renee's alliance with Ryan continue?

On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 6, a new threat dropped in town, putting Batwoman on a collision course with someone she loved.

Meanwhile, a Bat Trophy popped up in town and someone had to make a decision about the future.

Elsewhere, Sophie was out for revenge on a face from the past after something happened to her sister.

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.