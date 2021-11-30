Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 8

Did the NCIS find out the truth?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 8, the gang investigated when a Navy reservist's body was found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range.

Meanwhile, Kasie weighed the pros and cons of buying a gun, and one of her friends set out to help.

Elsewhere, Torres grew closer to Parker after a case brought them together.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.