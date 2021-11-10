Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 19

How did it all end for Kara Danvers and her friends?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19, Lex and Nyxly's nefarious plan threatened the existence of all the superheroes.

Meanwhile, Alex prepared for her wedding while simultaneously trying to make sense of what happened to everyone else.

Elsewhere, Nia and Brainy finally explained their feelings for each other.

What happened?

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.