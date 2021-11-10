Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 19

at .

How did it all end for Kara Danvers and her friends?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19, Lex and Nyxly's nefarious plan threatened the existence of all the superheroes.

Family Reunited - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Alex prepared for her wedding while simultaneously trying to make sense of what happened to everyone else.

Elsewhere, Nia and Brainy finally explained their feelings for each other.

What happened?

Watch Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19 Quotes

I will not hurt that little girl! If you know me like you say you do then should know harming an innocent child is something I’d never agree to. Ever!

Nyxly

We are going to find them and we are going to get Esme back. I will fix this.

Kara

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19 Photos

Alex & Kelly - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
Brainy & Nia - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
Family Reunited - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
Nyxly Returns Esme - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
Lena & Andrea - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
J'onn & Kara - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
  1. Supergirl
  2. Supergirl Season 6
  3. Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19
  4. Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 19