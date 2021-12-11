A Godwink Christmas: Miracles of Love Exclusive Teases Christmas Kringles and Unexpected Delights

Hallmark fans everywhere are familiar with the feel-good nature of the Godwink series.

If you're unfamiliar, Godwinks are the moments in life when fate arrives with clues about your future, pointing you into a direction that might otherwise go unexplored.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracles of Love premieres tonight on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and we've got an exclusive clip to pique your interest.

Good Witch's Katherine Barrell stars as Joy, a woman who has completed her education, eager to fulfill her lifelong dream to follow in her mother's footsteps as a nurse.

Alberto Frezza (Station 19, The Flight Attendant) is Eric, who is also at a crossroads in his life.

The two of them both attend an out-of-town volunteer opportunity where their immersion in building a new home for a family during Christmas gives them both new senses of self and a sense that the love they've yearned for might be closer than they imagined.

Barrell shared with us what drew her to the project.

"I loved how much drama was in the script. There are some real big emotional stakes in this movie, and it's such a roller coaster ride. Just when you think you're about to get your happy ending, it throws you for a loop, much life like life does!

"I thought it was really incredible to see the journey of Joy's struggle. I find it's very unique in the Hallmark movie sphere to see a character in another relationship admit to herself that it's just not working anymore – even though her other boyfriend is an amazing person.

"He doesn't do anything wrong – there are no fights, no big blowups – which makes breaking up that much harder to do. I liked that about Joy's story; it felt very real to me. When you know, you know, and you have to follow your gut."

She noted that this special movie doesn't end without some key takeaways.

"I hope viewers enjoy the emotional drama in the story. It really is beautifully touching and truthful, and it feels very grounded. I hope it inspires people to look a little more closely for the Godwinks in their own life.

"It really is true – once you start paying attention, you start seeing them everywhere!"

Have you experienced Godwinks in your life?

If you have watched other movies in this heartwarming series, you are familiar.

Those of you new to the experience are in for a real treat. You might never look at coincidences the same way again.

A Godwink Christmas: Miracles of Love premieres tonight at 10/9c, only on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

