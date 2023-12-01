Hallmark Sets January Premieres for Movies Starring Erica Durance, Katherine McNamara, and More

With Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas slate well underway, the company is looking ahead to 2024 by scheduling some movies in January.

Four new movies are set to hit Hallmark, with one also set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The flicks feature Erica Durance, Katherine McNamara, and more Hallmark favorites, so we're definitely excited about them.

Let's take a look at the four movies on tap for Hallmark.

Love on the Right Course - Premiers Saturday, January 6 at 8 pm

Whitney (Ashley Newbrough) is a professional golfer who is struggling to make the cut to qualify for her next tournament in Europe.

Concerned that she might not be able to continue competing on a professional level, she returns to Budapest, and the golf course her family owns there, to revaluate her career.

She finds that her father, who has grown reclusive since losing his wife two years ago, has handed over day-to-day operations of the club to a laid-back, new golf pro, Daniel (Marcus Rosner).

Daniel's casual style is at odds with Whitney's and literally throws her off her game. As the pair get to know each other, their perspectives change, and a romance develops.

But, when Whitney's former trainer returns and pushes Daniel out, it might just cost Whitney her best shot at love.

A Scottish Love Scheme - Premieres Saturday, January 13 at 8 pm

Lily (Erica Durance) travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan (Jordan Young), a childhood family friend.

Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up.

Betty's Bad Luck in Love - Premieres Saturday, January 20 at 8 pm

Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty's (Laci J. Mailey) relationships have always ended in disaster.

But when she meets Alex (Marco Grazzini), she's tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse?

Swinging Into Love Premiere Date: Saturday, January 27 at 8 pm

Luna (Jocelyn Hudon) is a former dancer, who left that dream behind for a grounded life managing her family's construction business and gets the opportunity to transform a gymnasium into a studio for aerials.

As she sneaks a moment to try dancing in the silks, she is surreptitiously discovered by Bennet (Oliver Renaud), a professional aerialist who has returned home from performing around the world.

Bennet is none too pleased to walk in to find his contractor messing around on the silks, but when his partner for an upcoming show drops out, he soon recruits Luna to perform with him.

As the hard work of this dynamic sport and the joys of Luna returning to her roots as a dancer bring them closer together, will their relationship crash, or will they find a way to reach new heights?

Meanwhile, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, we have True Justice: Family Ties, which premieres Friday, January 12 at 8 pm.

"A law school student (Katherine McNamara), with the help of her friends, sets out to prove her brother was wrongfully convicted," the logline teases.

"The only way to clear his name is by finding the real killer, but the closer they get, the more danger they are all in."

Hallmark knows how to deliver movies, and the above sounds very good.

At least we know what we'll be watching when the post-holiday blues set in!

We also have The Way Home Season 2 coming in January, so plenty of offerings are on the horizon.

What are your thoughts on the five new titles for the two cable channels?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.