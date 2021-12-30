And Just Like That Season 2 Talks Halted in Wake of Chris Noth Allegations

The Sex and the City franchise could be grinding to a halt in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.

Us Weekly reports that negotiations were underway for a second season of follow-up And Just Like That..., but "all those conversations have stopped" in recent weeks.

"There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw," an insider claimed to the outlet.

And Just Like That... made a splashy debut on HBO Max earlier this month, with the series premiere killing off Noth's Mr. Big.

It seemed like the only was up for the franchise, with the streamer declaring the series a success.

A week after its debut, two women using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily accused Noth of sexual assault.

The Hollywood Reporter aired the article, saying the both women approached the outlet months apart.

Noth denied the accusations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Actress, Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth on Law & Order, accused the star of behaving inappropriately on the set.

She called him a "sexual predator" and alleged that she knew of an incident in which he was "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" at the nightclub he owned.

And Just Like That... leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis, and Cynthia Nixon shared a joined statement in the aftermath of the allegations.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Noth was recently fired from CBS' The Equalizer following the allegations.

And Just Like That... airs Thursdays on HBO Max.

