Chris Noth Allegations: Law & Order Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Says Noth Was “Sexually Inappropriate” Towards Her

Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Law & Order co0star Chris Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior.

The actress shared an Instagram story the same day two women claimed Noth had sexually assaulted them.

Lister-Jones said that Noth "got close to me, sniffed my neck and whispered ‘You smell good'” while on the set of Law and Order several years ago.

The star also accused the Sex and the City star of being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” at a nightclub he co-owned.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr Big’s death and I said honestly I felt relieved,” wrote the actress.

“He asked why and I told him I couldn’t separate the actor from the man and the man is a sexual predator."

"My friend was alarmed at my word choice and to be honest so was I," the former Life and Pieces star continued.

"I hadn’t thought of this man for many years and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

Lister-Jones said her “experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today but navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear.”

The accusations came out following an article from The Hollywood Reporter which included the accounts of two women who said Noth sexually assaulted them.

Both women contacted THR months apart and do not know one another.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement in response to the accusations in THR.

These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Noth is best known for his role on Sex and the City, which he reprised earlier this month for the HBO Max revival And Just Like That.

The character was killed off on the series premiere of the aforementioned reboot after he completed his 1000th Peloton ride.

The moment went viral, and Peloton quickly fired back with an ad that declared Mr. Big to be alive.

Peloton removed the ad on Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of the allegations against Noth.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told THR Thursday.

“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot."

"As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

