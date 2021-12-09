Carla Gugino Reunites With Haunting of Hillhouse Creator for The Fall of the House of Usher

Carla Gugino is reuniting with the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.

Gugino has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, which is set to begin filming in January.

Flanagan has become a firm fixture of projects in the horror genre at Netflix, including Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

It is now 4-4 for Carla as she boards this latest limited series.

The project is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is a short story written by Poe that was first published in 1839 and features themes of madness, family, isolation, and identity.

Gugino's role is being kept under wraps ... for now.

But Flanagan dropped some more casting news on social media today.

Mark Hamill is as someone who “surprisingly at home in the shadows.”

Sounds eerie, right?

Frank Langella is also on board as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty, Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty.

Finally, we have Carl Lumbly (Alias) as C. Auguste Dupin.

Flanagan also has The Midnight Club in the works at the streamer, which is an adaptation of Christopher Pike's novel.

Netflix quickly locked Flanagan and longtime Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy into an overall deal after the success of Hill House.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to look away,” the streamer said at the time.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

"Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush and Before I Wake,” Flanagan and Macy said in a joint statement.

“They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

