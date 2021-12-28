CBS Cheat Sheet: Bull Inches Toward Cancellation! What About NCIS?

We are halfway through the 2021-22 TV season, and there have been some surprises on the broadcast networks.

Looking at CBS, it has a decent roster of programming, but some of its shows are headed toward cancellation.

Some shows are aging, making their renewal or cancellation decisions more complicated.

Scroll down to find out how your favorite CBS shows are holding up.

The Equalizer - Certain Renewal

Queen Latifah remains a big draw for CBS with The Equalizer Season 2 currently averaging 6.9 million viewers and a 0.65 rating.

In most recent Live + 7 results, the series is averaging 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating.

This show is not going anywhere.

Young Sheldon - Renewed

The Big Bang Theory spinoff is averaging 6.9 million viewers and a 0.67 rating.

The show remains a draw in delayed viewing, averaging 9.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

It has already been renewed for several seasons, so it will be around for a while yet.

FBI - CBS - Certain Renewal

CBS made a risky decision to make the FBI franchise bigger.

The series is currently averaging 7.2 million viewers and a 0.67 rating -- down quite a bit vs. last season.

Most shows are down, and FBI remains a draw.

The show is averaging 10 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in live+7.

NCIS - Certain Renewal

The series moved to Mondays and lost its lead.

It is currently averaging 7.6 million viewers and a 0.63 rating.

It still commands some strong gains post-airdate, so it will stick around as long as CBS wants.

It is currently averaging 11.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with live + 7.

The Neighborhood - Certain Renewal

The Neighborhood is down quite a bit, averaging 5.3 million viewers and a 0.63 rating.

However, the show builds to 6.6 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It has been a stable option for the network over the years, and it should continue to be renewed.

FBI: Most Wanted - Certain Renewal

The first spinoff of FBI is down just 5% in the demo this season, averaging 5.8 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

It soars to 8.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating with a week of delayed viewing.

It will be around for a long time.

Ghosts - Certain Renewal

The show has been a bonafide hit since it launched earlier this year, averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

The numbers build to 7.95 million viewers and a 0.9 rating with a week of DVR.

It will be renewed.

NCIS: Los Angeles - Likely Renewal

The show is aging, and is growing more expensive.

There are many rumors circulating that this will be the final season, but the numbers are still good.

5.5 million viewers and a 0.54 rating is a decent result for Sundays.

The show does build to 7.44 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

FBI: International - Certain Renewal

The series is averaging 5.87 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

It soars to 8.21 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in.

CBS will keep the FBI Tuesday sked intact next season.

Bob Hearts Abishola - Likely Renewal

The series has shown considerable erosion, dipping to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.52 rating.

In the most recent results, it is averaging 6.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It is more likely to be renewed than canceled.

S.W.A.T. - Could Go Either Way

The series moved to Fridays and is up almost 60% in total viewers.

The imminent move to Sundays could bring the ratings way back down.

It is averaging 4.9 million viewers and a 0.48 rating, rising to 7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

NCIS: Hawai'i - Certain Renewal

The latest NCIS spinoff is averaging 5.4 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

It soars to 8.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR.

It will snag a second season renewal.

United States of Al - Could Go Either Way

The revamped second season is averaging 4.7 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

The show rises to 5.68 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- not a good result.

It will all come down to whether CBS really needs it next season.

Blue Bloods - Likely Renewal

The show is down to 6 million viewers and a 0.44 rating on Fridays.

However, it leaps to 9.74 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

All of this spells renewal, but it will come down to whether the cast wants to return.

Magnum P.I. - Likely Renewal

The series is pulling in 5.3 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the demo.

It rises to 7.38 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It should be back.

B Positive - Likely Cancellation

The comedy series is down considerably, averaging 4.11 million viewers and a 0.42 rating.

It rises to 5.33 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It will probably be canceled.

CSI: Vegas - Renewed

The live ratings were weak, averaging 3.69 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Fortunately, the show was a hit in delayed viewing, rising to 6.79 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

It will return without William Petersen, and all eyes will be on it to see if it can hold up.

Bull - Certain Cancellation

Bull has been on a slippery slope for years.

The most recent season is down over 30 percent to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.32 rating.

It rises to 7.40 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.