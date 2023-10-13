13 Current TV Stars Who've Appeared In Horror Movies

Who doesn't love to curl up on the couch with a nice mug of steaming tea on an October night and indulge in some horror movie magic?

Halloween season means the airwaves are flush with holiday classics, and it's also a good time to scour the streamers and interwebs for both your old-time favorites and perhaps some you've never seen before.

Since we're all TV fanatics over here, we looked at some of the current television stars who've starred in horror movies and put it all together in a nice little list.

Some films are older, while a few are more recent, but one thing they all have in common is that they've got major players involved who are starring on some of the hottest television shows right now. So, dig into this list, and let us know which flicks you'll be checking out next!

Jensen Ackles – My Bloody Valentine

When you think about Jensen Ackles, you think about him starring in several popular television shows. Ackles is a bonafide television star, from his turn on Days of Our Lives to his long-running tenure on Supernatural and, most recently, a spot on the hit series The Boys.

But amid his Dean Winchester run, Ackles was the lead in the horror movie My Bloody Valentine, which was a box-office success. The slasher flick was a remake of a 1981 Canadian movie of the same name and was a worthy reimaging.

The story focuses on a small mining town plagued by a killer who dones mining gear on Valentine's Day. While released in 3-D, you won't get all those vibes watching it at home, but you'll still enjoy the twists and turns.

Ackles holds his own alongside Jaime King and Kerr Smith in a film that's pretty enjoyable popcorn fun.

Jared Padalecki – House of Wax and Friday the 13th

Much like his Supernatural co-star, Jared Padalecki has a decorated list of television series to his name. Gilmore Girls, the aforementioned Supernatural, and current CW hit Walker are just some of the shows he's been involved with over the years.

But on the big screen, Padalecki has a few horror films on his resume, including House of Wax and the Friday the 13th reboot.

House of Wax centers around a group of friends on their way to a college football game who find themselves in a town, you guessed it, made of wax. Friday the 13th centers around friends gathering around the infamous Crystal Lake and coming face-to-face with Jason Voorhees.

Both movies are must-see for fans of slasher films, and in the 13th saga, Padalecki is the lead and gets plenty of time to shine as unsuspecting victims try to flee from the murderous superhuman behind the hockey mask.

Max Thieriot – My Soul to Take

Fire Country is one of the biggest shows on television today, and Max Thieriot is a big reason why.

Thieriot has a decorated television past, having stared in the critically acclaimed Bates Motel before joining SEAL Team. And before those endeavors, he had quite a filmography, including a leading role in the 2000s horror film My Soul to Take.

My Soul to Take is a Wes Craven film, which sees Thieriot play one of seven teenagers selected to die following the anniversary of a serial killer's death. It's another slasher film on this list filled with them, and it wasn't exactly a huge success.

Still, if horror is your thing, this one is worth checking out.

Taylor Kinney – The Forest

When you think about Chicago Fire, you think about Kelly Severide.

Taylor Kinney has been on the popular drama since day one and is an integral part of the series' foundation. Outside of the NBC staple, Kinney also had roles on TV series like Trauma, The Vampire Diaries, and Shameless.

On the big screen, Kinney starred in The Forest alongside Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer. The supernatural horror film followed Dormer's Sara and Kinney's Aiden as they venture into the legendary Aokiagahara Forest and look for Sara's missing twin sister.

The movie is incredibly unsettling, and it's worth doing a little research before diving into the heavy subject matter presented throughout.

Chad Michael Murray – House of Wax

You may know Chad Michael Murray from his turn as Lucas Scott on the megahit One Tree Hill. And while you can currently catch him on Sullivan's Crossing, horror fans will remember his role in House of Wax alongside fellow listee Jared Padalecki.

As previously mentioned, the movie centers around a group of friends and a town made of wax. It's a decently scary movie and one you'll still see on the airwaves this time of year, even though it came out nearly twenty years ago.

It's definitely worth checking out any time, especially if you're in the mood for something scary and exciting.

Neve Campbell – Scream Franchise

She's not called the Scream Queen for nothing!

Today, you can see Neve Campbell in the hit Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, along with Peacock's Twisted Metal, but 90s drama Party of Five brought her into everyone's living room, and Scream put her on the map!

The saga of Ghostface started in 1997, and through 2023, there have been six films, and Campbell has been in five of them. Generally regarded as one of the best "final" girls, the Scream franchise wouldn't be what it is without her at the forefront.

If you haven't caught any of the films in the storied franchise, what are you waiting for?

David Boreanaz – Valentine

When you think David Boreanaz and horror, you'll automatically go to his longstanding role of Angel on both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel. But around that same time, Boreanaz starred in the oft-forgotten film, Valentine.

The SEAL Team actor starred alongside Denise Richards and Grey's Anatomy alums Katherine Heigl and Jessica Capshaw in the flick about a group of women stalked by a killer wearing a Cupid mask.

This movie doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's relatively intriguing, with enough jumps to be scary. Plus, you get to figure out the mystery behind the killer and their obsession with Valentine's Day.

Who doesn't like a little holiday crossover event?

Sarah Michelle Gellar – I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Grudge

Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has a storied past with horror films, having starred in a few over the years.

The Wolf Pack star may be best known for being the infamous slayer, but her turns in I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Grudge are still popular today.

The Grudge is the American remake of the Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge and follows a supernatural curse that spreads from one victim to another.

A very creepy tale, a sequel was released in 2020, though it didn't pack the same punch as the original.

Jennifer Love Hewitt – I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been a queen on the small screen for years now, with her turn on 9-1-1. But before she was dispatcher Maddie Buckley, many knew her as 90s icon Julie James.

Starring alongside a who's who of 90s heartthrobs, Hewitt was the heroine of I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The film follows Julie, her boyfriend Ray, and various friends, who look to avoid being carved up by a madman in a slicker.

Of course, there's a complicated history between Julie and company, said person in a raincoat, and what they did last summer that plays out in a supremely entertaining horror film. There's a reason you see these movies on every Halloween season!

Jenna Ortega – Scream and Scream VI

Wednesday was one of the biggest hits of 2022, and much of that had to do with Jenna Ortega's stunning portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

Ortega is a seasoned television vet outside of the Netflix hit, with roles on Jane the Virgin, Stuck in the Middle, and You. She also has a strong filmography, including her roles in the latest Scream outings.

Ghostface terrorizes Ortega's Tara Carpenter via phone calls and much more in both flicks, and she's a welcome addition to the franchise.

All Scream films are worth your time, but these especially offer a new take on the Ghostface formula.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen – The Invisible Man

Oliver Jackson-Cohen has built an excellent television resume, most recently starring in Wilderness on Amazon Prime and Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

But his role in the 2020 science fiction horror film The Invisible Man still leaves a chill down our spine.

The film revolves around a woman who becomes convinced she's being stalked by her ex-boyfriend (played by Jackson-Cohen), who's acquired the ability to become invisible. Things go from bad to worse as she deals with gaslighting and increasing volatility.

The film was met with great critical acclaim, and it's a brilliant film with incredible atmosphere and performances.

Grey Damon – The Possession of Hannah Grace

Station 19 is heading into its seventh season, and Grey Damon's Jack Gibson has been there from the start.

Damon has been in several television series throughout his career. Still, he made his mark on the horror world, starring in The Possession of Hannah Grace alongside television vets Shay Mitchell and Stana Katic.

The movie follows, you guessed it again, the possession of one Hannah Grace. A box-office success, it's a film with enough jump scares to have you on the edge of your seat.

And that's precisely what you're looking for in a decent horror flick.

Joseph Sikora – Fear

Known for his star-defining role as Tommy Egan on Power and Power Book IV: Force, Joseph Sikora is an actor in high demand.

The actor has a lengthy filmography and most recently starred in the 2023 horror film Fear.

Leading the way in the compelling tale, the film follows a group of friends whose weekend vacation turns deadly when they all begin to confront their deepest fears.

If that sounds spooky, it's because it is! And Joseph Sikora shines bright, as he always does.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.