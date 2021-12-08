Days of Our Lives Holiday Movie Gets Bonkers First Trailer

The Days of Our Lives franchise continues to expand on Peacock.

The streamer, home to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, has dropped a full-length trailer for Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

“Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline,” reads the official description

“Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.”

The confirmed cast for the project includes Deidre Hall, Alison Sweeney, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Chandler Massey, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, and Eric Martsolf.

The project also includes Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker, and Blake Berris.

The trailer shows off what to expect, including Sonny telling Will:

“All the best Christmas movies always take place in quaint, little towns full of Mom-and-Pop shops and lots of holiday cheer.”

“We’re going to need some help down here. Maybe even a Christmas miracle,” pleads Marlena in another bonkers scene.

“Merry freaking Christmas!” Kristen says at the close of the trailer.

The movie event shows that NBCUniversal is open to continuing the franchise away from daytime TV.

Beyond Salem was well-received by the fans who were happy with all the twists and turns.

It also helps that these streaming-only offerings bring back beloved cast members.

It is great for marketing, we guess.

The original show continues on daytime weekdays and has featured a lot of high drama of late, including the return of the Devil.

Yes, the show is throwing it all the way back, and fans are loving every single minute of it.

Check out the new trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.