How I Met Your Father Trailer: Hilary Duff Searches for Love

The first trailer for How I Met Your Father signals a big departure from How I Met Your Mother.

Bob Saget narrated the original series as an older Ted, but he was never seen on-screen.

The spinoff is a gender-flipped take on the format with Kim Cattrall playing an older version of Hilary Duff's character.

Thankfully, Cattrall will be present on the screen and will not just narrate.

The series picks up In the near future, with Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father.

The story catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series was ordered earlier this year and comes from This Is Us and Love, Victor showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return to exec produce the series alongside Aptaker and Berger.

Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement when the show was ordered:

"Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father."

"We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)"

"We are beyond excited to be bringing How I Met Your Father to Hulu," said Aptaker and Berger.

The trailer shows off the new world the characters live in, and we get out first glimpse at the rest of the cast in action.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma star alongside Duff.

The trailer takes on a humorous tone, similar to the one employed by the parent series.

The series launches Tuesday, January 18 with a two-episode launch.

Episodes will air weekly thereafter until the 10-part season is complete.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.