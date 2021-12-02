La Brea Season 2 Scoop: When Could it Return?

La Brea just wrapped its freshman run on NBC, and we're already looking ahead to La Brea Season 2.

La Brea Season 1 featured some game-changing twists as the sinkhole drama prepared fans for a lengthy hiatus.

Now, many questions remain about when the series will return.

Creator and co-showrunner Davie Appelbaum explained to TV Line that production would get underway in the spring.

The outlet also teased that the episode order is expected to be another 10 or something similar.

It makes sense. High-concept dramas have a knack for spanning too many episodes, giving fans a whole lot of filler in the process.

If the show sticks around 10 episodes, the mystery will be able to flow to deliver viewers a tighter story.

This could all change, however.

The show was a roaring success for NBC, so it's possible it might opt for a bigger order, possibly to air in two halves.

Alas, time will tell, but hopefully, the network will understand that the show was such a success with less episodes.

Another big thing revealed is that the show will remain in Australia for La Brea Season 2.

The visuals of the show looked great, and we're sure that had a lot to do with the filming location.

“There’s a natural wonder to the landscape there that is perfect for 10,000 B.C. — things you can’t really get in a lot of other places," Appelbaum shared to TV Line, saying that it was a fantastic place to shoot.

NBC has yet to commit to a premiere dae for the series' second season, and it makes sense.

Shooting schedules can change on a dime thanks to COVID-19.

The show was the crown jewel of NBC's fall schedule, delivering decent on-air ratings and strong post-airdate numbers, meaning that it will probably be paired with The Voice on Tuesdays again in fall 2022.

What are your thoughts on these Season 2 deets?

Do you think the show should return sooner, or did you like it on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in the fall?

Are you excited for a new season?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.