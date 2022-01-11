ABC Boss: We Never Want Grey's Anatomy to End!

Grey's Anatomy might seriously outlive us all.

The veteran ABC drama was renewed for a milestone 19th season earlier this week.

Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, said at TCA on Tuesday that the show remains a priority for the network, and that the network would have as much of the series as they can have.

However, he ultimately said that Ellen Pompeo, Shonda Rhimes, and Krista Vernoff would make the ultimate decision about when to bring the show to a close.

“Grey’s Anatomy is still at the top of its game creatively, it’s our most watched drama, it’s one of the top shows on television,” he said, according to Deadline.

“I think the current season they are having is extraordinary, we are delving into stories and characters in as deeper way as we ever had."

"Ultimately, any decisions around that franchise are going to be made by the stewards of the franchise, Shonda and Krista and Ellen."

"We will have as much Grey’s as we can have, it’s one of the things we are most proud of at ABC.”

The sentiments were echoed by Walt Disney Television's Dana Walden earlier this week when the show landed a pickup.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Walden said in a press release.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” Vernoff said.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

ABC shared that the series averages just under 13 million viewers when 35 days of delayed viewing is factored in.

Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. for the 19th season.

Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Richard Flood (Cormac), Antony Hill (Winston), and Scott Speedman (Nick) also star.

The series returns February 24 on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.