Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-24-22: Abigail's in Trouble!

It would be too easy if Abigail unmasked Ava and Gwen, and that was the end of it.

The real Sarah is still stuck on an island, and Gwen is desperate to keep it that way.

Without Jack in town to disapprove of her bad behavior, there's nothing to stop her from hurting her half-sister. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 1-24-22 suggest that Gwen will hit Abby with a rock and ship her off to a deserted island.

I'd like to know how Gwen will pull this off, though.

She's not wealthy or well-connected. She doesn't have deserted islands to send people to when they get in her way.

That's generally a Dimera thing, but maybe Ava has an island or two of her own.

After all, the Vitali family is supposed to be a major mob, and Ava used to be its head. So she had to have some way to dispose of inconvenient people.

The spoiler video also contains clips of a far more compelling storyline. Paulina's going to come face-to-face with her abusive ex.

Of course, we knew this would happen sooner or later. After all, secrets and past relationships never stay buried in Salem.

This is going to get complicated for Paulina, who doesn't want her ex and Lani to know about each other's existence. And the man could come after Chanel to cause trouble, too.

Check out our complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers below to find out what else is happening.

Gwen struggles to keep Abigail from uncovering the truth.

How did Gwen know to switch places with Ava, who undoubtedly is the person in the Sarah mask this time? And was it a coincidence that Kristen called Abby?

Either way, this silly story is about to get more complicated.

Abby will likely pull off Ava's mask, leading the two women to take drastic action.

Jake and Gabi try to convince Johnny to form an alliance with them.

Devil vs. literal Devil!

I don't know why Gabi thinks Johnny is worth it after he forced himself on her twice. Ugh.

It was just kissing, not full-on rape, but still. Gabi needs to find her sense of self-worth fast.

Allie tells Chanel she saw Johnny kissing Gabi.

The best part of this Devil stupidity is the mess that will have to be cleaned up when it's over.

Eventually, Johnny will be himself again (we hope!), and when he is, he's going to want Chanel back. But right now, Chanel thinks he's a player who moved on fast.

Allie may think she's being a good friend by sharing this latest development with Chanel, but could she be trying to push Chanel back towards her again?

Paulina has an uncomfortable encounter with Tripp.

Paulina knowing that Chanel slept with Allie is going to be awkward no matter what.

Add in the fact that Allie's boyfriend is Paulina's doctor and the uncomfortable factor shoots up to 110!

And if Tripp, in true soap fashion, confides in his patient that he's planning to propose to Allie, that's going to make this even worse.

Abigail finds herself in a dangerous situation.

Ugh. How many times have Gwen and Abigail knocked each other out by now?

This is going to be worse than ever because Gwen is so desperate, and she's allied with Ava, who has gone entirely into vicious mode lately.

Please tell me Abigail isn't going to be the next to disappear for months while nobody suspects a damn thing.

Craig assures Nancy she had the wrong idea about him.

Didn't Craig already do that?

There has to be more to the story than a misunderstanding. For now, Nancy likely has to be the happiest she's ever been with him so that the rug can be pulled out from under her.

I hope the story turns out to be something other than an affair. This couple has been together since the early 2000s, and I'd like it to stay that way.

Abe and Chanel share a warm moment.

I've enjoyed Abe's surrogate father relationship with Chanel. Thank goodness it survived his breakup with Paulina!

Abe will probably reassure Chanel that love is waiting around the corner for her, but will she tell him the truth about her and Allie?

These should be interesting scenes either way, especially if Paulina's ex starts making trouble for Chanel.

Paulina's past comes back to haunt her.

Paulina's ex is back in town! We all knew he would be, but his reason is interesting.

Ray has become T. R. Coates, a film producer who wants the movie that Johnny had been planning before he got possessed.

You'd think the Devil would be happy to oblige. It's selfish enough to enjoy the idea of starring in a movie. But it's probably going to mess with Coates for fun.

Craig makes a shocking confession to Chloe.

Ever since this storyline was announced, rumors have flown around about the possibility of Craig admitting he is gay.

That might be interesting, but is that something he would confess to Chloe?

Or is something else going on?

Abigail learns she's being held captive on an island.

Yawn. This island must be as full of people as that warehouse full of newly resurrected Dimeras.

But if Abigail finds the real Sarah on the island, this might be worth it.

After all, the two women could come up together with a way to get back to Salem and expose the people who have messed up their lives.

