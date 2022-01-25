Jorja Fox Exits CSI: Vegas: 'I Just Can't Split Sara and Grissom Up Again'

CSI: Vegas will be down another legacy cast member when its second season gets underway in 2023.

The Sara Sidle star is following in the footsteps of William Petersen and bowing out of the drama series.

"Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas," Fox wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

"For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times," the star said.

"And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure," Fox who was one of few returning stars for the reboot.

"I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

"Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show."

This is a huge blow to the series, with vocal fans airing their thoughts on Grissoms's exit last month.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current programs at CBS of the pickup.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 averaged 3.71 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 in live + same-day ratings.

Those numbers would usually spell doom for a show on CBS, but the post-airdate viewing found the show surging to almost 7 million viewers.

Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez star in the reboot of the classic series.

There's no telling whether any other original stars could be in line for a comeback, but the beauty of the CSI universe is that it has a wide array of beloved characters.

CSI Vegas is not the only show facing big casting changes ... FBI: Most Wanted is losing Julian McMahon as the series lead, with Dylan McDermott locked in to replace him.

What are your thoughts on the big exit?

Will you continue to support the series?

Hit the comments below.

The series returns in 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.