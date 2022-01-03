NCIS/NCIS Hawai'i Crossover Confirmed: Get the Details!

CBS is treating viewers to a crossover this March.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama took to Instagram Monday to reveal two characters from the mothership series would touch down on NCIS: Hawai'i.

Valderrama's Torres and Katrina Law's Knight will be a part of the special episode.

"Listen, Listen," Valderrama said in a video on the social media platform.

"I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event."

"I've also got something to tell you," said Law.

"I'm coming to Hawaii, too."

"Oh, the more, the merrier," said Yasmine Al-Bustami in the clip.

"Aloha, Wilmer, and Katrina. Time to be the best coast," Vanessa Lachey said in the next scene.

Yes, the clip features a string of cast members from the latest spinoff series.

NCIS Hawai'i EP Christopher Silber previously said during CBS' TCA Summer Press tour that crossovers were not being ruled out.

"I'll just say, and I only speak for myself as one of the executive producers, but I am always open to any sort of crossover that CBS will allow," Silber said at the time.

"I've experienced it certainly just in the world of the NCIS franchise."

Silber added, "It is always exciting and fun. It is fun for those of us participating in it. It's fun for the audience."

"So if they want to come play with us, we would love that opportunity. Name the show, name the day. I at least will be there for it."

NCIS: Hawai'i launched out of NCIS in the fall and managed to pull in strong ratings.

CBS subsequently announced a full-season pickup, and the show is looking good for a sophomore pickup.

CBS is no stranger to staging crossovers between some of its most popular shows, with the FBI franchise crossing over often.

NCIS previously crossed over with the other spinoffs in the franchise.

Both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have been on hiatus for a holiday break, but both shows return Monday, January 3, with new episodes.

A crossover will be cool because it will be exciting to see Torres and Knight in a different location.

We are sure the case will be huge, but we'll need to tune in to find out!

What are your thoughts on the shows crossing over?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes from 9 p.m. on Mondays, only on CBS.

