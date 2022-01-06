TV Ratings: Good Sam Opens Low for CBS, Amazing Race Returns Solid

It was a night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks.

Sophia Bush returned to broadcast TV with the series debut of the medical drama Good Sam.

Unfortunately, the show got off to a terrible start in the 10 p.m. hour, managing 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Amazing Race returned after an extended hiatus with 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.7 million/0.7 rating), Fire (7 million/0.8 rating), and P.D. (5.9 million viewers/0.7 rating) returned strong with their midseason returns.

FOX's I Can See Your Voice collapsed in its Season 2 debut, with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Next Level Chef, meanwhile, settled into its regular slot with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The show dropped a lot from its football-fueled premiere on Sunday.

ABC's The Goldbergs (3.2 million/0.5 rating) was steady, while The Wonder Years (2.3 million/0.4 rating) inched up.

The Conners (2.8 million viewers/0.4 rating) and Home Economics (1.8 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

The Chase closed out the night at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.