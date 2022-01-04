TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady Premieres Strong, 9-1-1 Lone Star Returns Down

FOX might have a moderate hit on its hands with new drama, The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1 delivered 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It improved drastically on the previous time period occupant The Big Leap (1.3 million viewers/0.2 rating).

Before that, 9-1-1: Lone Star returned at 5.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down somewhat vs. last season, but the numbers were solid.

FOX is off to a very good start on Mondays.

9-1-1 will return in the spring.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.1 million/0.5 rating), NCIS (6.7 million/0.4 rating), NCIS: Hawai'i (4.8 million/0.4 rating) were all down.

NBC's rejigged Monday lineup kicked off with two episodes of Kenan (2.6 million/0.4 rating + 2 million/0.3 rating), That's My Jam (2.4 million/0.4 rating), and Ordinary Joe (1.7 million/0.3 rating).

Ordinary Joe is one of the least-watched shows on TV, and will not be back for more episodes.

ABC's The Bachelor returned at a dominant 3.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- down from last season, but not out.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.