FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident is a Lock for Renewal! What About The Big Leap?

FOX has some interesting decisions to make in the coming months.

The network has a string of shows performing well and a string of shows that are headed for cancellation.

With the network losing the rights to Thursday Night Football, some of the more marginally performing shows could snag a surprise renewal.

Will your favorite show make the cut?

Scroll down to find out our thoughts on what will be renewed and canceled.

The Simpsons - Renewed

Fueled by football lead-ins, The Simpsons is up 30% in the demo year-to-year, averaging 2.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

It builds to 3.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It also soars with Hulu viewing factored in.

9-1-1 - Certain Renewal

9-1-1 is down around 20% year-to-year, averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

With a week of DVR factored in, the numbers rise to 8.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

These numbers will keep it around for the years to come.

The Great North - Renewed

The animated series is averaging 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The needle doesn't move much with a week of DVR factored in.

Still, FOX has already renewed the show.

Bob's Burgers - Renewed

Bob's Burgers is up slightly year-to-year, managing 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers build to 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR.

The show is renewed!

The Resident - Certain Renewal

The medical drama remains a solid option for the network.

The current season is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The numbers build to 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The show also performs well with online viewing factored in.

It will be back.

Our Kind of People - Likely Cancellation

The new drama failed to get a backorder, which usually spells doom.

But Fox could keep the series around next season if the midseason shows fail.

It is averaging 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Big Leap - Likely Cancellation

The critically-acclaimed series did not make much of a case for renewal.

It averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, rising to 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The show could be back if the midseason shows fail.

Speaking of midseason shows, FOX has 9-1-1: Lone Star, Pivoting, Call Me Kat, and Monarch on deck.

FOX should be making some more decisions in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on how the above shows are performing?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.