FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident is a Lock for Renewal! What About The Big Leap?

at .

FOX has some interesting decisions to make in the coming months.

The network has a string of shows performing well and a string of shows that are headed for cancellation.

With the network losing the rights to Thursday Night Football, some of the more marginally performing shows could snag a surprise renewal.

The Resident S5 Cast Banner

Will your favorite show make the cut?

Scroll down to find out our thoughts on what will be renewed and canceled.

Water Park - The Simpsons

The Simpsons - Renewed

Fueled by football lead-ins, The Simpsons is up 30% in the demo year-to-year, averaging 2.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

It builds to 3.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It also soars with Hulu viewing factored in.

Christmas Eve - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10

9-1-1 - Certain Renewal

9-1-1 is down around 20% year-to-year, averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

With a week of DVR factored in, the numbers rise to 8.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

These numbers will keep it around for the years to come.

Great North Photo

The Great North - Renewed

The animated series is averaging 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The needle doesn't move much with a week of DVR factored in.

Still, FOX has already renewed the show.

Bob Belcher - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1

Bob's Burgers - Renewed

Bob's Burgers is up slightly year-to-year, managing 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers build to 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR.

The show is renewed!

Runing Down Info-tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10

The Resident - Certain Renewal

The medical drama remains a solid option for the network.

The current season is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The numbers build to 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The show also performs well with online viewing factored in.

It will be back.

Uncovering Secrets -- tall - Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1

Our Kind of People - Likely Cancellation

The new drama failed to get a backorder, which usually spells doom.

But Fox could keep the series around next season if the midseason shows fail.

It is averaging 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Big Leap's It Couple - tall Season 1 Episode 1

The Big Leap - Likely Cancellation

The critically-acclaimed series did not make much of a case for renewal.

It averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, rising to 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The show could be back if the midseason shows fail.

Julia's Excitement - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1

Speaking of midseason shows, FOX has 9-1-1: Lone Star, Pivoting, Call Me Kat, and Monarch on deck.

FOX should be making some more decisions in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on how the above shows are performing?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

renew/cancel

renew/cancel Videos

13 Reasons Why Renewed for Final Season at Netflix - Watch Season 3 Trailer
13 Reasons Why Renewed for Final Season at Netflix - Watch Season 3 Trailer
Fuller House Renewed for Fifth and Final Season - Watch Teaser
Fuller House Renewed for Fifth and Final Season - Watch Teaser
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
Doctor Who Renewed for Season 12!
  1. renew/cancel
  2. FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident is a Lock for Renewal! What About The Big Leap?