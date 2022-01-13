Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 10 Episode 11

Did Firehouse 51 win the contest?

On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 11, a prestigious award was up for grabs.

Meanwhile, a firefighter from a visiting station was struck by a powerline and lashed out after her injury.

Elsewhere, Brett was visited by Scott and Amelia, and it paved the way for the mother of all arguments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.