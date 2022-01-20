Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Did Gideon go too far?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 9 took our beloved members of the Waverider to Hell.

Meanwhile, Astra found herself trying to escape from a 90's reality show.

Elsewhere, Sara and Ava were going in very different directions, something that caused some problems in their relationship.

Finally, Gary found himself dismissed after an altercation aboard the ship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.