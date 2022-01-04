Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 10

Did Rafi steal stolen classified Navy software?

On NCIS Season 19 Episode 10, the gang had to come to terms with the fact that someone they knew could have broken the law.

Meanwhile, Nick questioned whether his future on the team was in jeopardy amid his strained relationship with Parker.

How did it all play out in the end?

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.