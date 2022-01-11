Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 2

With 22 women in the mix, Clayton had some tough decisions to make.

On The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 2, Clayton moved into the Bachelor Mansion and kicked off a week of dates.

With the first group date looming, Hilary Duff stopped by to help the ladies throw a dream birthday party.

One of the ladies left the festivities behind in order to get closer to Clayton, leading to an explosive war of words.

A major storm brewed heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman caused a rift.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.