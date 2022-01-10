Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did McCall manage to escape?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 9, our favorite crime-solver tried to escape from a deadly battle between fellow artists.

Meanwhile, Marcus tried to help his friend when he realized the tide was turning on her.

Elsewhere, Mel and Harry were back together after his stint in prison.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.