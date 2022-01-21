Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did Walker manage to save Trey?

Captain James was shot and left in a critical condition on Walker Season 2 Episode 8, leaving several lives on the line.

Meanwhile, the team was still in a state of disarray after Micki's surprising exit.

The Walker family finally went toe to toe with their enemies, but who got the upper hand?

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.