Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did Sheldon teach his mother a lesson?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 11, Mary used Sheldon as her spy during a youth lock-in at the church.

Meanwhile, Georgie shocked his family when he revealed he was attracted to an older woman named Mandy.

Elsewhere, Misty was in for a huge shock in school after a secret came to the forefront.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.