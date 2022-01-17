Yellowstone Boss Narrows Down Season 5 Premiere Date

With Yellowstone Season 4 wrapping with some shocking revelations, all eyes are on Yellowstone Season 5.

The Paramount Network hit had a lengthier delay between Yellowstone Season 3 and Yellowstone Season 4, but it looks like we will be getting the next season this year.

Executive producer David Glasser shed light on the future of the series in an interview with Variety following the show snagging a SAG Award nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

He told the outlet that production will likely resume in May, ahead of a fall launch.

The good news for fans who want the show to continue for years is that the show is not slowing down.

“It’s the prime of the show. [It’s] still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell."

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write,” he added.

“He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Yellowstone Season 4 launched with solid ratings, blowing every other scripted drama on TV out the water.

The franchise expanded on Paramount+ with the launch of 1883, which scored solid ratings for its first few episodes on the linear network.

On streaming, it emerged as the biggest opener for Paramount+, and is expected to land a second-season renewal fairly soon.

Another spinoff, 6666, is also in the works.

While Paramount Network is yet to officially pick up the fifth season, it has reportedly been in the works for a while now.

With the series increasing in the ratings at a time viewership is becoming fragamented due to the various ways to watch TV, it makes sense the franchise would continue.

“Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve - from the center of the country to each of the coasts - and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks of the ratings growth.

“Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

"This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created."

"Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor’s universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership."

