Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Shatters Ratings Records

Yellowstone continues to show that cable TV is not dying out in the near future.

Paramount Network has unveiled some statistics for Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 -- the most recent finale for the Taylor Sheridan-created drama.

On Paramount Network alone, the highly-anticipated conclusion managed 9.3 million total viewers -- a rise of 81% vs. the Yellowstone Season 3 finale.

Including the simulcast on CMT, the numbers swell to 10.3 million viewers.

The numbers will rise even more with DVR and streaming factored in, but these numbers are unheard of in the TV climate nowadays.

Vs. its third-season finale, the series was up among adults 18-49 by 95%, while it surged 100% in People 25-54.

Yellowstone is now the #1 series of 2021 across, broadcast, cable, and premium, according to a press release from Paramount Network.

Additionally, it was the #1 most social show on Sunday, becoming the #1 most social cable drama.

“Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve - from the center of the country to each of the coasts - and still have lots of room to grow on linear,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks.

“Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone audience continue to expand even as we come to the close of our 4th season," said David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

"This expansion is a true testament to the original voices and universe that Taylor created."

"Our partners at ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios have supported Taylor’s universe utilizing linear and Paramount+ to fuel each other and continue to build the viewership."

The Taylor Sheridan universe is proving to be a big draw on both cable and streaming, with 1883 launching to strong numbers on both cable and Paramount+.

Yellowstone has been used to preview 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, and it appears to be paying off.

Yellowstone Season 5 is probably a long way off, but it will definitely be on the air in the future.

You don't have a show this big and not keep it around.

