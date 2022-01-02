Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 Review: Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftops

Was Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 everything you hoped it would be?

I'm not sure what I was expecting, but there was just enough closure and story development for Yellowstone Season 5 to promise good things are coming our way.

There was a murder, an engagement, a wedding, a goodbye, a catfight, and the end of a quest. Those events scream finale!

First up, we finally said goodbye to Jimmy. I stand by my belief that it was an overplayed hand that lasted far longer than necessary.

Jimmy's path to manhood was pretty quick in hindsight, and it suggests that the Yellowstone way of dealing with wranglers is lacking.

He's finally off to 6666, and if what we've seen of it so far is an indication of the story going forward, I won't be tuning in. As much as I like horses and rodeoing, there needs to be a story. They need to offer a clue of what it might be.

Propping up Jimmy came at Mia's expense. Sure, she saw the man in him while he couldn't see it himself, but there was a lot more to them than that.

Leaping up to sock Jimmy in the face wasn't the wisest decision Mia ever made, but Emily jumping to his defense so there could be a catfight felt icky, and it was incredibly demeaning to women.

Now that I think of it, Mia's storyline caring for Jimmy was demeaning, and Emily's eagerness to entertain the new dolt on the four sixes didn't sit well, either. I guess that's to be expected on a male-dominated show. Although Beth is a beloved character, females in the Sheridan universe could use more consideration.

Speaking of women and Beth, Summer got a raw deal, too. Don't get me wrong; I think she's an idiot for grappling with the law in her determination to change the world.

But despite what the judge said during her sentencing, voting in people that would do a better job is a hell of a lot harder than he makes it sound.

He stood on his pulpit spewing his feelings all over the place, and then he turned around and proved how voting is almost pointless for an individual by caving to John's request.

John's request was correct and honorable, especially since he knew how Beth aggravated the situation. There wasn't any doubt that Summer was getting bagged for the judge's personal thoughts on the issue rather than seeing the case clearly.

The cancer of entitlement is eating away at everything. Mitch Permalink: The cancer of entitlement is eating away at everything.

But lobbying of any kind by people with power and money eradicates our votes. It's too bad that sometimes the only route to shedding light on an issue is through crime, but without deep pockets or a magnified voice, it often seems like we're out in the cold.

Before launching into the many stories revolving around Beth, Kayce's quest was kind of a bust.

It was fun seeing Lee again, even if he turned evil before his appearance ended, but although one of the most significant points in Kayce's life was in the military, what we saw of it in his vision didn't explain why.

Sadly, there's nothing out of the ordinary in the military when it comes to seeing your friends obliterated and facing the enemy with guns blazing. It sucks that humanity comes down to that, but they always will.

Monica: What did you see?

Kayce: I saw the end of us. Permalink: I saw the end of us.

And the whole point was to suggest that Kayce saw the end of him and Monica? I considered that he could have meant the end of the Duttons or life at the Yellowstone or Montana in general, given the current social climate, but since they've left for greener pastures, it seemed more like a streamlined Kayce and Monica thing.

Maybe you disagree. It wasn't how I expected their season to come to a close, though.

"Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftops" was certainly a Beth-centric finale.

She was all over the place mentally, from crying over her relationship with John and packing up to taking down those responsible for the attacks on their family to finally marrying the man she loves.

Rip's influence on Beth goes a long way to calming Beth when she most needs it.

Hey. You're can away and then wander back in a few years, thinking everything's going to be the same, which it won't. I mean he might be gone. Shit, this ranch might be gone. And when it's gone, baby, I'm gone. You break your promise to me, and it stays broke. Rip Permalink: You break your promise to me, and it stays broke.

Reminding her in no uncertain terms that he's not going to wait around for her while she figures herself out again gave Beth the boost she needed to talk to John.

In this world, an argument can be the end of a relationship, so it's no surprise Beth thought John's disappointment and the angry words he used about finding another place to live had cemented their future.

Beth was ready to abandon everything instead of talking to John. With Rip's urging, Beth discovered that she hadn't and would never lose her father's love.

Beth: I'm sorry. I didn't know what she meant to you.

John: It's not what she means to me, honey. It's what's right, what's decent. No rules with our enemies, but she isn't our enemy.

Beth: Well, that's an argument for another time, but your ranch, your rules. I fight how you say fight. I'd like to stay.

John: This is your home. You don't need my permission to live here.

Beth: For me, I do.

John: Then you have it. Permalink: This is your home. You don't need my permission to live here.

She's been executing plans with blinders on. She doesn't see beyond her pain a lot of the time, but she has no problem inflicting pain on others.

Carter: Morning, Mama.

Beth: Hey, baby. [pause] You can't call me that.

Carter: Why not?

Beth: Because it's not true.

Carter: I just thought cause I don't have one, you could be it. You've been acting like it.

Beth: I've been acting like your friend, which is what I am. You lost your mother, kid. You don't get another. I lost mine; same goes for me. And I'm nobody's mother, ever. You got it? Crying doesn't help. It never does. Permalink: You lost your mother, kid. You don't get another.

Did your heart ache for Carter after that exchange? I still don't understand why she's more interested in wallowing in pain and suffering than she is willing to accept that not every family is formed by birth.

Maybe part of her disillusionment is how she views Jamie. He's undoubtedly done her dirty in the past, and that would be hard to get over. But that doesn't mean that every adopted child fits a scenario even close to that.

Beth had her suspicions about Jamie and the attacks all along, but she was wrong about his involvement. By putting her on a conjugal visit list for the man who called for the hits, she discovered Jamie knew who did it for a while.

That conjugal visit stuff was just plain silly. First of all, Montana doesn't have conjugal visits.

None of the nearby states do; only six states have them approved, and when you get a conjugal visit, the rules are pretty strict. She wouldn't be able to schedule one with someone she doesn't know, and she wouldn't have been able to saunter into the prison in that getup.

I don't mind when stories are farfetched. This one was a little too ridiculous. I haven't continued watching Mayor of Kingstown, but now I wonder if they've got a similar erroneous use of conjugal visits.

Thankfully, Beth didn't have to murder the guy. She'd gotten all of her ducks in a row, fully expecting to do him in during that visit. I was kind of shocked that she didn't kidnap the priest sooner. If she'd killed that guy, she wouldn't have been able to marry Rip.

Their wedding was very Beth. She kidnapped a priest and looked like a hooker, sharing thoughts with John about how long she'd stay in that dress under the circumstances, once again giving John a chance to beg that their relationship turns more traditional.

Beth, I'm not your buddy; I'm your father. So can we factor that into our conversations going forward? John Permalink: Beth, I'm not your buddy; I'm your father. So can we factor that into our conversations going...

Rip and Beth are the best things that ever happened to each other, and although it wasn't a dream wedding, being hitched is more important.

With that under her belt, Beth took care of Jamie. She didn't want to kill him outright but make him suffer.

She offered him three ways he could do that. They say that once you kill someone, it gets easier all the time. That played out as Jamie chose to kill Garrett himself rather than allow Rip to get his hands onto Jamie for what he'd done to Beth in the past.

It was actually kind of nice of Beth to play it straight with Jamie about Garrett. Garrett would have tossed Jamie under the bus. There wasn't anything to suggest that he really cared for Jamie despite his talk about the issue.

John: Where've you been?

Beth: Keeping my promise.

John: Which promise is this?

Beth: The one where I swore to destroy anything that hurts you.

John: Did ya? Speak to me straight, Beth. Did I lose a son today?

Beth: He was never your son, Dad.

John: He is, he is a disappointment and my greatest failure, but I, I raised him and I love him, as much as I've tried not to. So, just answer the question. Do I still have him?

Beth: Yes, but now you own him, Daddy. Permalink: Yes, but now you own him, Daddy.

I guess we'll never find out now. Unless Garrett has already put into action a plan in the event of his death, he'll disappear without a trace, and nobody will care.

It wasn't only that Jamie had to kill Garrett that would satisfy Beth. She got to the train station before he did and got a great photo op. Damned paparazzi. They're everywhere!

Jamie has questioned John at every opportunity. But John admitting to Beth that he loved Jamie despite everything and doesn't want him dead was everything.

John's capacity to love is far greater than anyone gives him credit. It also contextualizes why he slept with Summer. John admitted loneliness many times during the season. He tried to fill the emptiness with Summer, but he needs more than that. Hopefully, next season John will find a romantic partner to ease that burden.

"Owning" Jamie also makes him a viable gubernatorial candidate again. Jamie will never compromise his freedom by disobeying whoever uses that photo as leverage. Christina might not want him cavorting with the family anymore, but he'll only be thinking about himself and his child.

I hope Beth understands how her father loves and how his capacity for love isn't a fault but admirable. If he can love Jamie after everything, it proves that family isn't by blood only. John is growing closer to Carter every day. Maybe that will soften Beth and Rip to the possibility of creating a family with Carter.

So what's to come from Yellowstone's fifth season?

Beth has her hands full as a new wife to Rip and guardian for Carter. She'll also be relishing holding Jamie hostage for any and everything.

Those will be pleasurable for her, which she'll need as she contends with Caroline and Market Equities. Her "corporate espionage" sent Caroline off the deep end. Of course, Caroline knows nothing about the train station or how far a Dutton will go to get out of a mess.

Having Jimmy out of the way opens the bunkhouse to more story possibilities. Lloyd and Walker had their thing, but otherwise, outside of Jimmy, the stories for the bunkhouse were far too thin. There is so much more for us to learn about that group, and I hope we get the opportunity.

Kayce's quest will likely be a big story since it's barely gotten started.

The governor's race, no matter who from the family runs, will also provide some entertainment. Fighting to hold onto their ancestral home will always take priority.

Now, let's hear from you. What worked for the finale and what didn't?

What are your hopes for next season?

