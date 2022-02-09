9-1-1 Lone Star Promo: The Aftermath of a Big Death Leaves Owen and T.K. in Danger!

Are you still reeling from that big death, folks?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 7 killed off Lisa Edelstein's, leaving Owen and T.K. shocked to the core.

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 8, the father and son hop on a plane to get to New York in the immediate aftermath.

This being a show about first responders, things take a gnarly turn when the aircraft experiences a mid-flight explosion.

Yes, the duo and everyone else on board embarks on a desperate battle for survival.

What does that really mean, though?

We'll need to tune in to find out when the episode airs Monday, February 28 at 8/7c on FOX.

The explosive episode is titled "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency," and the network has dropped some plot details.

"When T.K.’s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York," the logline reads.

The plot details emerged ahead of the big death, so the network obviously didn't want to spoil it in advance.

"But the flight is anything but smooth when the plane experiences a mechanical failure," the spoilery snippet continues.

"Meanwhile, T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago," it concludes.

The press release from FOX lists Lisa Edelstein as a guest star, so it sounds like Gwyn will be present in flashbacks as her son reflects on the past.

Killing off any character is a big swing, but doing it off-screen is even bigger.

The best part about it, though, is that the show is now set to confront the death head-on.

It's hard to imagine the series killing off Owen or T.K., but stranger things have happened.

The series stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, and Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder.

The cast also includes Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, and Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes.

It is rounded out by Julian Works as Mateo Chavez and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts below.

