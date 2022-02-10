Better Call Saul Final Season Premiere Date: Confirmed, but There's a Catch!

AMC has finally confirmed when the final season of Better Call Saul will get underway, and there's a catch.

The Bob Odenkirk-led Breaking Bad spinoff is set to return on April 18.

The series will take a page out of Breaking Bad's book, airing across two parts.

To help soften the blow, two episodes will air on premiere night, and then air for five more weeks.

The good news is that AMC has also revealed when the show will return with the final six episodes.

July 11 is the lucky date, so the entire series will be completed by the end of August.

It's hard to imagine the series being complete, but the show has remained creatively strong throughout its run.

"Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman," reads AMC's official description.

"From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) who is in the midst of her own existential crisis."

"Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

The series returns almost two years after Better Call Saul Season 5's conclusion.

Production was delayed due to the pandemic, and again after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the beloved drama's set.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” said co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould in a statement.

“Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

