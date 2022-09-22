Rhea Seehorn Reunites With Better Call Saul Creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ Drama

Better Call Saul may be over, but series creator Vince Gilligan is already prepping his next series.

Apple TV+ announced Thursday that Gilligan had closed a deal to bring a new project to fruition.

However, the only information we have is that Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn is attached.

Oh, and because Gilligan has a proven track record with hits, Apple TV+ has offered up a two-season order.

It's cool to go into a show knowing its fate has already been decided.

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan said in a statement.

“It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago."

"They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Seahorn is coming off her six-season stint as Kim Wexler on the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

The hit drama series wrapped this summer on AMC, concluding with its best numbers in years and rave reviews.

Gilligan and his team brought Better Call Saul to a close, making it one of the best series finales ever.

That is not an easy feat, but it's a testament to Gilligan's craft.

The series is likely very early in the development stage, so there's a good chance we'll wait a while before we get more details.

Still, it's great to know that Gilligan and Seehorn are working together again.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.