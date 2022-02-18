House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin Teases "Terrific" Game of Thrones Spinoff as Filming Wraps

The first Game of Thrones spinoff to land a formal series order is already earning rave reviews from George R.R. Martin.

The writer of the novel series the original series was adapted from opened up about the House of the Dragon in a new blog post

“I am informed that shooting has wrapped for the first season of House of The Dragon. Yes all ten episodes,” he wrote.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them.”

While filming has wrapped on the opening season of the spinoff, there is still a lot of work to be completed.

Martin said the series needs "a lot more" technical work, and if you watch Game of Thrones online, you know the post-production is very important.

"But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific” he continued.

“I hope you will them as much as I do,” he wrote int he blog post.

“My hate is off to Ryan (Condal) and Miguel (Sapochnik) and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

Many were shocked that a premiere date was not revealed earlier this week during HBO's turn at TCA, but the lack of premiere date is due to the work still needing to be completed on the show.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

The first footage was teased in a recent HBO Max sizzle reel.

It will be exciting to see how the new series is received.

The original Game of Thrones was a mammoth success, but the final season was polarizing because of some of the creative choices.

What are your thoughts on Martin's comments?

Are you excited about the spinoff, or are you taking a wait-and-see approach to things?

Hit the comments below.

