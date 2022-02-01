Killing Eve Final Season Trailer: Will Eve and Villanelle Find Happiness?

The final season of Killing Eve is almost upon us.

AMC and BBC America dropped the official trailer for Killing Eve Season 4 Tuesday, and it looks like things between the two women at the core of the show are more complicated than ever.

If you watch Killing Eve online, you know the pair parted ways that the end of Killing Eve Season 3, and the road ahead looks to be treacherous.

Someone is killing members of the 12, which means there will be a lot of high-stakes drama for our characters.

Carolyn is clearly worried about it, but both Eve and Villanelle move on with new people in their lives.

With the odds stacked against them, it's hard to imagine anyone finding happiness.

Killing Eve Season 4 is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on February 27 on BBC America.

The series will drop episodes one week earlier on AMC+ or one day later on AMC.

Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) is set as the showrunner of the final season.

Neal follows in the footsteps of creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell), and Suzanne Heathcote (Season 3).

News of the final season broke last year, but there was word that spinoffs could materialize down the line.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement in March.

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.

"We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences, and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," said Oh.

Added Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for." "Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride."

"Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.