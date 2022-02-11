Law & Order Revival Trailer Teases Big Changes

The world has changed.

That is the message to take from the recently released trailer for NBC's revival of Law & Order.

A 30-second promo complete with new footage dropped on the official social media channels of the show on Friday, ahead of a TCA panel teeing up the big return.

Sam Waterson, who returns as Jack McCoy, talked about bringing the show back after such a long time off the air.

“Dick [Wolf] always says that action is character, and the actions of McCoy are being defined by [showrunner] Rick [Eid], and it’s different and interesting, and it’s great to find out,” he shared.

“It’s the nature of work. Work is cool.”

Fellow returning star Anthony Anderson said that the show remains easy to tune into as a new viewer because “the magic of the show is that you never really know or get into these characters’ personal lives, which allows you to pick up this show at any given moment no matter where you are, and still be that much invested in the show and still not be lost."

"Because it’s not so much about us. It’s about the crime. It’s about solving it, moving it along and bringing law and order to the world. I think that is part of the magic of what Dick has created.”

The revival was officially ordered last year, and the show will pretty much continue where it left off.

This is Law & Order Season 21.

Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Oldelya Halevi also star.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner of NBCUniversal when the series was revived.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The series premieres Thursday, February 24 at 8/7c, paired with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Have a look at the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.