Peacemaker Season 2 Ordered at HBO Max With James Gunn Writing & Directing Every Episode

HBO Max has found another hit in Peacemaker.

The streaming service has renewed the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series, written and directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, for a second season.

The eight-episode first season of the DC spinoff series premiered on Thursday, January 13.

Gunn has been locked in to direct and write all episodes of Peacemaker Season 2.

The series debuted as the #1 new original streaming series for social engagement on Twitter across all of television and remains the #1 social show YTD across Max Originals on multiple social platforms.

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

"The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that's simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, said in a statement.

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," James Gunn said.

"To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

John Cena added: "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character."

"Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series."

The Max original also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker Season 1 concluded this week, and featured some shocking moments.

What are your thoughts on the series, and the renewal?

Did you watch the whole season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.