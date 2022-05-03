Viola Davis in Talks to Reprise Amanda Waller Role in Peacemaker Spinoff

Viola Davis is eyeing a return to the DC universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker alum is in talks to reprise her role for a series in the works at HBO Max.

Waller was last seen on Peacemaker Season 1, and the series also featured Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo (played by Danielle Brooks).

It's unclear at this stage what the plot would be, and given that it sounds like it is still very early in development, many things could change.

Peacemaker was a huge success for HBO Max, and broke through around the world, so another series set in the Suicice Squad universe was inevitable.

For his part, James Gunn has been vocal about bringing more shows set in the universe to viewers.

Peacemaker Season 1 picks up with Christopher Smith/Peacemaker ( recovering from the injuries he suffered during the events of The Suicide Squad.

He is forced to join the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad "Project Butterfly."

They are on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies around the world.

The cast also included Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

"The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that's simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, said in a statemen when the show was picked up for Season 2.

"As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance."

"Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max," James Gunn said.

"To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience."

"I can't wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!"

Davis is currently starring in The First Lady at Showtime.

