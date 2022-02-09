Survivor Season 42 Cast: Revealed!Paul Dailly at .
Survivor Season 42 is less than a month away, and CBS has dropped intel on the season's 18 castaways.
Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c is the premiere date, with the series scoring a two-hour premiere.
The good news is that this will be "one of the most intense" iterations of the series to date.
With advantages up for grabs, game-changing twists and "a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”
Check out the full cast below and hit the comments with your early picks for success!
Chanelle Howell
Age: 29 Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Drea Wheeler
Age: 35 Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Jackson Fox
Age: 48 Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Jenny Kim
Age: 43 Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31 Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich. Current
Residence: Noblesville, Ind. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Swati Goel
Age: 19 Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark. Occupation: Therapist
Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22 Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student
