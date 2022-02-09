Survivor Season 42 Cast: Revealed!

Survivor Season 42 is less than a month away, and CBS has dropped intel on the season's 18 castaways.

Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c is the premiere date, with the series scoring a two-hour premiere.

The good news is that this will be "one of the most intense" iterations of the series to date.

With advantages up for grabs, game-changing twists and "a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”

Check out the full cast below and hit the comments with your early picks for success!

Chanelle Howell

Age: 29 Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Drea Wheeler

Age: 35 Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Jackson Fox

Age: 48 Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Jenny Kim

Age: 43 Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulfshores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31 Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich. Current

Residence: Noblesville, Ind. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Swati Goel

Age: 19 Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark. Occupation: Therapist

Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22 Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student

