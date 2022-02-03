That ’70s Show Spinoff That ’90s Show Unveils Cast

Netflix's forthcoming spinoff of That '70s Show has revealed its cast.

Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos have all joined the show as series regulars.

They will star alongside previously announced cast members and returning original series stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," reads the official logline.

"Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Scroll down to find out who's who.

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen.

Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl.

Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids.

Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman.

Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure.

She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.

Mace Coronel as Jay.

Jay is charming and flirty - at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right.

When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile.

He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Reyn Doi as Ozzie.

Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.