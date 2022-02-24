TV Ratings: One Chicago Returns in Winning Fashion for NBC

Viewers were excited to return to Chicago on Wednesday night.

Chicago Med returned to the air with 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, comfortably leading the night in both metrics.

Chicago Fire followed with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while Chicago PD netted 5.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The trio of dramas showed impressive resilience in the face of stiffer competition.

Celebrity Big Brother wrapped on CBS with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- reaching multi-week highs.

The reality series has not been as sturdy as its summer counterpart, but the numbers are decent enough to return in some capacity.

The big question is whether CBS will bring the show back before the next Winter Olympics.

The Amazing Race followed with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Good Sam languished in the 10 p.m. hour with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Batwoman (0.4 million/0.1 rating) were both on par with their recent ratings.

The Goldbergs (3.1 million/0.5 rating), The Wonder Years (2.1 million/0.3 rating), The Conners (2.9 million/0.5 rating), Home Economics (1.9 million/0.3 rating), and A Million Little Things (2 million/0.3 rating) all returned to originals.

FOX's I Can See Your Voice (2 million/0.3 rating) inched down, while Next Level Chef (1.8 million/0.3 rating) was stable.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.